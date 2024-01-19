Punjab Excise Launches Virtual Cards for Car Owners

The Punjab Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has announced the launch of a virtual vehicle registration card system. This digital initiative aims to streamline the vehicle registration process and solve the issues faced by many new vehicle owners who are penalized for not having physical registration cards.

The department revealed in a social media post that vehicle owners, who have completed the registration process but are yet to receive their physical cards, can now access a virtual version online.

The process is simple: by visiting the department’s website and entering their vehicle’s registration and chassis number, owners can easily download the digital card onto their smartphones.

Labeled as Punjab’s first ‘E-Registration Card,’ this digital solution marks a significant leap towards the digitalization of the vehicle management system in the region. This move is not just convenient for vehicle owners but also strategically reduces the dependence on physical documentation and the delays often associated with it.

The Punjab government’s drive towards digitalization doesn’t stop here. The province has recently introduced various online services, including the issuance of new learner permits and the renewal of driving licenses online. Additionally, an e-driving license system has been implemented, allowing drivers to show their licenses to traffic officials digitally, thereby lessening the need to carry physical copies.

These digital advancements in vehicle management and related services are poised to significantly enhance the convenience and efficiency for the citizens of Punjab.