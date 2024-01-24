Ronaldo Might Miss Match Against Messi’s Inter Miami Due To Injury

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr has canceled their tour in China after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a muscle injury. The club was going to play friendlies with Shanghai Shenhua and Zheijang on 24 and 28 January respectively.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently going through treatment for his muscle injury and was unable to travel to China. Following this, the club decided to re-schedule the dates of the tour and temporarily postponed the friendly matches with Chinese clubs.

The Portuguese Football Icon issued an apology statement to the fans, “As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries.

“So, I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour. I have been coming to China since 2003/2004, so I feel at home here my second home,” he added further.

The Saudi club is right now on a mid-season break and had a glorious opportunity to visit China to play club friendlies, however, it seems like the tour will have to be rescheduled for another date.

Reportedly, Cristiano Ronaldo will be sidelined for two weeks. This sequence of events puts the Inter Miami vs Al Nassr game in Jeopardy, where Lionel Messi will play Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was one of the most anticipated games of the year between the two goats of the game. Al Nassr is scheduled to play Inter Miami in the Riyadh Cup on February 1.

The Al Nassr striker scored 54 goals last year both for club and country and will face arch-rivals Al Hilal on February 8, following a big game in the AFC Champions League against Al Feiha a week later.