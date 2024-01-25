After Court Agreement, OnePlus and Oppo Can Finally Return to Europe

Nokia and Oppo have had a legal dispute for multiple years which forced Oppo and its sister company OnePlus out of the European market and a few other regions. But this conflict has finally come to an end with a new agreement between the two phone makers.

Nokia and Oppo have solidified a multi-year patent cross-license arrangement that encompasses essential 5G standard patents. Under the terms of this fresh agreement, Oppo will commit to making royalty payments to Nokia, inclusive of catch-up payments designed to address previous periods of non-payment. The precise details and conditions of this deal are being kept confidential, a decision mutually reached by both parties involved.

Regardless, here is Oppo’s official statement on the matter:

We are pleased to share that Oppo has reached a global cross-licensing agreement with Nokia, covering 5G standard-essential patents and other vital communication technologies. This agreement will also resolve all pending litigations in all jurisdictions. Oppo respects Nokia’s intellectual properties and its contribution to the global communication industry and looks forward to work with Nokia to bring the best communication experience to users around the world.

The lawsuit over patent infringement between the two companies has been ongoing since 2021. As mentioned earlier, this legal dispute spanned multiple markets including Europe, Asia, and Australia, and it forced OnePlus and Oppo’s smartwatch sales in Germany.

While it remains unclear how easily or when Oppo and OnePlus will be able to return to their previously conflicted markets, the ground finally appears to be clear for business for the Chinese phone makers.