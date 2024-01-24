OnePlus 12’s Teardown Shows Biggest Cooling System on a Phone Yet

Yesterday marked the global introduction of the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. OnePlus has been quite vocal about the substantial internal cooling system integrated into the OnePlus 12, and an intriguing teardown video now grants us an up-close view of its impressive size and design.

As always, the video comes from the one and only ‘JerryRigEverything’ YouTuber.

It begins with the delicate task of opening up the phone, a process initiated from the rear panel using a heat gun. This initial step unveils the 50W wireless charger, making it noteworthy as the fastest wireless charging phone available in North America.

Subsequently, the teardown proceeds with removing the bottom speaker and the battery. The pièce de résistance, though, lies in the extensive cooling system, a spectacle that appears after carefully detaching the screen.

Impressively, what we’re referring to as “it” isn’t singular but rather a duo of substantial vapor chambers neatly stacked atop each other. This configuration constitutes the most extensive cooling system ever incorporated into a OnePlus smartphone.

As the phone teardown progresses, we’re treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the phone’s inner workings, including a closer look at the camera components, the fingerprint sensor, and an array of color-coded thermal paste applications, keeping the internals aesthetically pleasing.

Towards the conclusion of this teardown, the device is meticulously reassembled, and it successfully powers on once more. However, it’s worth noting that the screen sustained some damage during its removal – a small sacrifice made in the pursuit of revealing the intricacies of those stand-out vapor chambers.