PTA, FIA Raid Illegal Internet Service Provider in Toba Tek Singh

In its continuous efforts to eliminate the rampant proliferation of illegal internet service providers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Faisalabad in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Faisalabad, carried out a successful raid against an illegal internet service provider in Toba Tek Singh which was operating without valid license from PTA.

During the raid, operational internet setup including allied equipment i.e. switches, routers, ONT along with an illegal tower with 12 dish antennas was confiscated.

During the raid action, 1 person was apprehended by FIA on the spot and taken into custody for investigation.

In a statement, the telecom regulator said that the successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to the PTA’s unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer, it added.

PTA also urged the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available here.