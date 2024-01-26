Former Indian Cricketer Believes Babar Azam Should Not Have Been Removed From Captaincy

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently shared insights on the captaincy change in Pakistan cricket following last year’s World Cup.

Harbhajan mentioned on a local cricket website that the captaincy change was a response to Pakistan’s poor performance in the World Cup. Cricket is crucial in both India and Pakistan, and a team’s World Cup performance can greatly affect players’ careers. Harbhajan feels the decision was a reaction, but he thinks it wasn’t made at the right time.

He also praised Babar but suggested that it’s important to recognize and appreciate other players in the Pakistan team as well.

Babar is a good player, but alongside him, there are other talented players in the team as well. It’s a common tendency in both of our countries [India and Pakistan] that we often praise one player extensively, sometimes overlooking the contributions of other players. While Virat Kohli is often praised, similarly, there’s much talk about Babar. However, teams don’t win solely because of one player, they win when the entire team performs well.

He further mentioned that it’s important to recognize the efforts of all players in the team, as the team’s strength comes from everyone working together.

It should be noted that the Pakistan team had a disappointing World Cup in 2023 as they finished in 5th place on the points table and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. Following this, Babar Azam resigned from the captaincy across all formats.

Immediately after, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi was appointed T20I captain, and Shan Masood was appointed captain for the red-ball format.