New Classes in Sindh’s Schools and Colleges to be Delayed This Year

According to a local media outlet, the commencement of the new academic year in Sindh may face a delay as the printing process for textbooks has not yet been initiated.

As per a notification, the Sindh Education Department’s Steering Committee has scheduled a meeting to address the textbook printing issue. Sources suggest that the meeting will likely approve the plan to start the academic year in August.

ALSO READ Uniform Rules Changed for Schools in Peshawar Amid Cold Weather

The delay in printing textbooks is reportedly linked to a conflict between the Publisher and the Education Department, according to sources. The Sindh Education Department has stated that a minimum of four months are necessary for the printing and delivery of the required books.

Last month, the Education Department launched an inquiry into the selling of free textbooks from the Sindh Text Board to scrap dealers in Badin District.

ALSO READ Cold Dry Weather is Finally Ending as Rain and Snowfall Predicted Till End of January

According to details, the free textbooks, intended for government school students, were sold to scrap dealers in Golarchi Tehsil, Badin District.

The books were seized after a video of free textbooks from Sindh Text Board being sold to scrap dealers went viral.