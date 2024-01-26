PEC Holds 3rd Excellence Awards Recognizing 29 Engineers from Across Pakistan

In a grand ceremony held at the President House, the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Excellence Awards celebrated the outstanding contributions of 29 remarkable engineers from various fields. President Dr. Arif Alvi presided over the event, bestowing the prestigious awards in the presence of PEC Chairman Engr. Najeeb Haroon and Committee Convener Engr. Lt. Gen ® Moazzam Ejaz.

Addressing the audience, Convener PEC Excellence Awards Committee 2022, Engr. Lt. Gen ® Moazzam Ejaz commended the high-level committee’s diligent efforts in selecting engineers who have excelled in diverse fields. The selection process involved engineers competing in eight categories, with 29 exceptional individuals being transparently chosen for their noteworthy achievements.

The award categories included Lifetime Achievement for Distinguished National Service, Academia and Research, Innovation and Emerging Technologies Development, Young Technopreneurs, Engineering Policy, Regulations and Advocacy, and Engineering Consultancy Services & Infrastructure and Construction Industry.

Among the distinguished recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award were former federal minister Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman WAPDA Engr. Lt. Gen Sajjad Ghani, and Vice Chancellor Quaid E Azam University Engr. Prof Dr Naiz Akhtar, former CEO Phillips Engr. Shahid Zaki, Engineering and Management Services Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Zafar Hussain Siddique, Engr. Prof Dr. Muhammad Akbar, Engr. Ibrahim Samoon, Engr Waseem Nazir, Engr Mir Masood Rashid, Engr. Dr Mahmood Ahmad Sulerhi, & Engr. Dr Waqas Anwar.

In the Academia and Research category, Engr. Dr Hammad Omer, Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Engr. Prof. Dr Faizullah Khan Kakar, and Engr. Prof Dr. Khadija Qureshi were recognized for their significant contributions.

Outstanding services in Innovation and Emerging Technologies were acknowledged through awards presented to Engr Dr Muhammad Umer, Engr Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, Engr Syed Tanveer Ahmed Jafri, Prof Dr. Murtaza Najabat Ali, and Engr Muhammad Nasir Khalily.

The Young Technopreneurs category saw Engr. Prof. Dr Muhammad Usman and Engr Nadeem Ahmed receiving accolades for their remarkable work.

In Engineering Policy, Regulations, and Advocacy, Engr Farhat Adil & Engr Najam Bilal were honored for their exemplary services.

Engineers excelling in Engineering Consultancy Services & Infrastructure and Construction Industry, including Engr Arshad Dad, Engr Muhammad Naeem Khan, and Engr. Dr Zaka Ullah Khan Gandapur, were also recognized for their outstanding contributions.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his address, praised Pakistani engineers for their pivotal role in the past development of Gulf countries. He stressed the need for more engineers across various sectors to ensure sustainable progress within Pakistan. Despite challenges, the President acknowledged the effectiveness of the information technology sector and the significant contributions of over 22 million freelancers to the country’s economy.

PEC Chairman Engr. Najeeb Haroon highlighted the diverse achievements of engineers in fields such as defense production, nuclear technology, water and electricity, railways, urban development, transportation, agriculture, telecommunications, manufacturing, chemical, and petrochemical industries. He also emphasized the active participation of the Pakistan Engineering Council in international professional forums, representing the country on global platforms. The Chairman concluded by highlighting the council’s supervisory and evaluative role in various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Kenya, Myanmar, and the Central Asian Republic.