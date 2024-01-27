Sindh High Court Gives Massive Financial Relief to Matric and Inter Students

In a major relief, the Sindh High Court has stopped educational boards in the province from collecting examination and certificate fees from both matriculation and intermediate students.

The review plea filed by the educational boards was dismissed by the SHC Sukkur bench, led by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Arbab Ali. The legal representative for the educational boards appealed to the court for a review of the order that imposed restrictions on fee collection.

However, the SHC maintained its previous decision to exempt matriculation and intermediate students from examination and certificate awarding fees.

According to a report presented to the court, the Sindh government declared free education up to the intermediate level throughout the province in 2017. The report mentioned that educational boards receive funds from the provincial government for conducting examinations and issuing certificates to students.

The Assistant Advocate General provided assurance to the court, stating that the provincial government would release the necessary funds to the educational boards.

Intermediate students in Karachi are actively protesting against what they deem as ‘unfair marking’. Many students who did not pass the intermediate examinations are submitting scrutiny forms in large numbers at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

Moreover, parents have also expressed their frustrations with the results of the exams. They stated that they are spending their savings on the education of the children. “The BIEK is charging Rs 400 for scrutiny of each subject,” the parents added.

On the other hand, the education department has formed a committee to investigate the issue, and the submission of scrutiny forms will continue until February 12.