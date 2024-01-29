Jubilee Life Insurance Partners with NOWPDP to Empower Persons with Disability through Employment Opportunities

Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NOWPDP (Network of Organizations Working for People with Disabilities), Pakistan. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in Jubilee Life’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) within its workforce.

As an equal opportunity employer, Jubilee Life is committed to a robust DEI strategy, setting tangible targets to promote a more diverse and inclusive workplace. A major focus of this agenda is to recruit persons with disabilities (PWDs), thus integrating them into various roles across the organization.

Jubilee Life has identified various positions across different departments to be filled by PWDs over the coming year, demonstrating a practical approach to its DEI goals. In this regard, NOWPDP is an ideal partner since it is a renowned disability inclusion initiative that has been playing a pivotal role in identity, welfare, education, skill-building, and economic empowerment all of which fall under the umbrella of Rozgar (Employment).

Mr Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life Insurance stated: “Embracing diversity and inclusion is not just a moral imperative but a business necessity. By hiring PWDs, we are not only diversifying our talent pool but also enriching our organizational culture and enhancing our business potential.”

At the signing ceremony, Mr Omair Ahmed, CEO of NOWPDP, expressed his hopes for the partnership by noting: “Our collaboration with Jubilee Life is a demonstration of their dedication towards an inclusive and diverse workforce. Together, we aim to break barriers and create meaningful employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.”

Through this partnership, Jubilee Life is underscoring a shared vision of creating more inclusive employment opportunities and a supportive work environment for PWDs.