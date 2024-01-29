PM Approves Revised Incentive Package for PAS/PSP Officers Posted in Balochistan

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has approved the revised Incentive Package for PAS/ PSP officers posted under the Government of Balochistan, in supersession of the earlier incentive package/policy dated 10-11-2009, with immediate effect.

According to a letter issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, the incentive package dated 10-11-2009 will cease to hold effect on the issuance of the revised package.

The revised package includes:

Grant of Special Balochistan Allowance equal to one running basic pay for officers posted in the Secretariat. Grant of Special Balochistan Allowance equal to one running basic pay for officers posted in the field. Grant of Field Allowance equal to 150% of running basic pay for officers posted in the field. Monetization of Air Tickets equal to two running basic pay upon completion of a year’s service in Balochistan.

The package/ policy will be applicable to PAS/ PSP officers posted in Balochistan subject to the following conditions:

Will be subject to income tax

Will cease to be admissible on transfer back/out of Balochistan.

Will be admissible during leave and the entire period of LPR except during Extra Ordinary Leave.

Will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent.

Will not be applicable retrospectively.

The letter further highlighted that the amount of the incentive package will be paid by the Federal Government. The payment mechanism will be devised in consultation with the Government of Balochistan.