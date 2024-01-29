Hafeez Reintroduces Fitness Test System Halted by Babar Azam and Mickey Arthur

Director Cricket, Mohammad Hafeez has established strict fitness criteria for players, amid internal clashes among the PCB officials.

Director of Pakistan Cricket, Muhammad Hafeez, has reintroduced fitness tests for players in a bid to address the declining fitness and fielding standards within the Pakistani cricket team. The move follows revelations that previous team management, including Babar Azam and Mickey Arthur, had halted the series of fitness assessments.

Expressing concern over the obesity of some players, Hafeez has emphasized a no-compromise approach to fitness moving forward. Hafeez himself will oversee the implementation of a comprehensive fitness program, with tests scheduled before upcoming series tournaments. Players failing to meet the fitness standards will not be selected, and stringent measures will be enforced by the team management to enhance overall fitness.

Moreover, Muhammad Hafeez is facing opposition from Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and selected board officials in organizing a press conference about his Australia-New Zealand visit. Meanwhile, internal board conflicts persist over Director International Usman Wahla’s NOC policy decisions, compounding the challenges confronting Pakistan cricket.