Pakistan IT Industry Bags Observer Status At DCO General Assembly

Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has apprised that Pakistan’s IT industry – represented by P@SHA – has been formally awarded an observer status at the 3rd General Assembly of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) being held in Bahrain.

P@SHA is now one of the only 33 observers of DCO globally and the development is immensely significant vis-a-vis IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) exports of Pakistan, he added.

Zohaib Khan pointed out that DCO is a multilateral, global organization aimed at enabling a digital economy for all member countries by accelerating sustainable and inclusive growth; and, facilitating cooperation in response to the dynamic challenges faced by the economies in the digital era.

Khan maintained that the launch of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and making IT one of its focus areas, has enabled the private sector to attract investments from across the globe; establish joint ventures, and forge digital collaborations. So much so that Pakistan is being considered as being the next big tech destination.

Zohaib Khan also explained that Dr. Umar Saif, federal caretaker minister for IT & telecom (MoITT), has made the private sector a part and parcel of his outreach endeavors at many international forums in the information technology and tech landscape. This has helped us to connect with who is who in the IT industry in the world.

It is pertinent to note that the very affluent and brotherly countries of Pakistan from the Gulf Region are also members of DCO; i.e. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan among many other important countries from various regions.

Gulf countries are particularly helpful as the biggest economic and digital transformation of the world is being undertaken by these countries collectively as a region; and, for that matter, there is a multiplied demand for the import of IT services in these countries from Pakistan.