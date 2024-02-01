US Senate Tells Mark Zuckerberg, X, and TikTok CEOs “You Have Blood On Your Hands”

During a hearing on Wednesday, prominent U.S. senators confronted the top executives of major social media corporations including Meta, TikTok, and X, emphasizing the urgent need for Congress to enact legislation.

In a stern rebuke, one legislator accused these companies of having “blood on their hands” and bearing responsibility for the rising peril of sexual predation threats against children on their platforms.

The hearing stands as the most recent initiative by lawmakers to address concerns expressed by parents and mental health experts. These stakeholders argue that social media companies tend to prioritize financial gains over the establishment of protective measures that would shield children from potential harm originating from their platforms.

While talking to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said:

Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don’t mean it to be so, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that’s killing people.

During the hearing, Zuckerburg also addressed the audience while turning away from the microphone saying:

I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through. It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered.

Mark Zuckerberg appeared as a witness alongside a roster of top CEOs, including Linda Yaccarino of X, Evan Spiegel of Snap, Shou Zi Chew of TikTok, and Jason Citron of Discord.

Senator Dick Durbin, who presided as the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, referenced data from the nonprofit organization, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. These statistics highlighted a concerning surge in instances of financial “sextortion,” wherein predators manipulate minors into sharing explicit photos and videos.

During a heated exchange, the committee presented internal emails that revealed Mark Zuckerberg’s rejection of a request made by Meta’s chief policy executive to hire a team of 45 to 84 engineers dedicated to enhancing safety measures.

Linda Yaccarino of X expressed the company’s endorsement of the STOP CSAM Act, a piece of legislation introduced by Senator Durbin. This act aims to impose accountability on tech firms in cases of child sexual abuse material, enabling victims to take legal action against tech platforms and app stores.

It’s noteworthy that this bill is just one among several initiatives designed to address child safety, although none have been enacted into law thus far.