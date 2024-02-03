How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2024 Match Live Streaming

As the Super Sixes stage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 is underway, Pakistan is gearing up to face off against Bangladesh today.

The Pakistan team is in brutal form and remains unbeaten in this tournament so far. They have won all their matches in the Group Stage as well as their first game of the Super Sixes round against Ireland U19 in a thrilling encounter by 3 wickets.

The young guns restricted the Irish team to 181 runs. However, thanks to Ahmad Hassan’s unbeaten 57 runs, they successfully reached their target.

On the other side, the 2020 U19 World Cup champions, Bangladesh, have also performed brilliantly in the tournament. Despite losing one game against India in the Group Stage, they remain in a pole position and can pose a tough challenge for Pakistan.

The young Pakistan team is looking to continue their dominant form, aiming to secure a spot in the semi-finals. A victory against Bangladesh today would easily qualify them for the semi-finals.

Live Streaming

Pakistan cricket fans have the opportunity to watch the highly anticipated Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super Sixes match live.

This exciting game will be live-streamed via the official International Cricket Council (ICC) app, ensuring that fans from all over the world can watch the match conveniently.

Here is the link to the match.

App Android IOS ICC Cricket LINK LINK

The Pakistan U19 vs. Bangladesh U19 Super Six match is set to be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, and the match will start at 1:00 PM Pakistan Time.

Match Timing