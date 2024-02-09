Aimal Khan Joins Peshawar Zalmi as Afghan Player’s Replacement

Aimal Khan has joined Peshawar Zalmi as a replacement of Naveen-ul-Haq for the upcoming PSL 9.

With the commencement of PSL 9 just a few days, Peshawar Zalmi have included Aimal Khan in their squad. Peshawar Zalmi has strategically chosen Aimal Khan to fill the void left by Naveen ul Haq for the upcoming PSL 9. Naveen ul Haq, the Afghan cricketer, will be absent during the tournament, prompting the selection of the 19-year-old pacer, Aimal Khan. Having previously played for Quetta Gladiators in the last PSL season, Aimal Khan is set to add youthful energy to the team.

ALSO READ Manchester City Bags €134.9 million for Champions League Victory

This decision is part of Peshawar Zalmi’s plan to reinforce their pace attack and enhance the bowling lineup. The inclusion of Aimal Khan aims to bolster Peshawar Zalmi’s young talent camp, providing a fresh face to the team.

ALSO READ Ex-President of Pakistan Football Federation Loses Elections in NA 108

As the highly anticipated PSL approaches, fans are buzzing with excitement. The first match of the tournament is scheduled for 17th February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.