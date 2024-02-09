PIA Gets Another Aircraft Back From Indonesia After Resolving Lease Dispute

After two years, the second Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane stuck in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta has now returned to Pakistan.

The special flight PK-9897 from Jakarta arrived in Bangkok at 3 pm yesterday for refueling before continuing its journey to Karachi.

Earlier, following a dispute with the leasing company that persisted since September 2021 and was resolved in October of the previous year, the first aircraft returned to the country in December 2023. This aircraft is now operational in the PIA fleet.

PIA officials stated that the technical inspection of the 17-year-old aircraft had been ongoing in Jakarta for two weeks. Following the inclusion of the aircraft into PIA’s fleet, the total number of Airbus aircraft has increased to 16.

Both PIA aircraft had been stranded in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a dispute with the leasing company.

In October 2023, PIA paid $13 million following negotiations to settle a financial dispute with the leasing company AirAsia. This aircraft will undergo refurbishment in Karachi.