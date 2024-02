The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crashed by over 2000 points as uncertainty surrounding the election outcomes weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

In the initial moments of the post-election trading session on Friday, the benchmark KSE-100 index plummeted by 2,326 points or 3.6 percent to 61,871 points during in intra-day trading.

By 9:35 am, the benchmark index had fallen to 62,436, marking a substantial decline of 1,707 points or 2.66%.

More to follow