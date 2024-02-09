SECP Unveils New Online Filing System eZfile

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 9, 2024 | 3:34 pm
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has announced the upcoming transition from its current online filing system, ‘eServices’, to a more sophisticated and user-friendly online portal called ‘eZfile’.

This upgraded portal is designed to facilitate seamless access to services and filings with the SECP. ‘eZfile’ will be accessible to the public from February 15, 2024.

ALSO READ

To ensure a smooth transition, SECP has asked users to finalize all pending tasks in the existing ‘eServices’ system before the transition. “Additionally, we urge you to address any discrepancies in submitted returns with the relevant Company Registration Offices. Please note that a ‘blackout period’ will be announced by the SECP from 9th February, 2024 for LLPs and on 12th February, 2024 for companies till launch of ‘eZfile’ during which ‘eServices’ system shall remain unavailable,” it said.

After the launch of ‘eZfile’, the SECP will release updated versions of the statutory forms specified under the ‘Companies Regulations, 2024, exclusively accessible through the new platform.

SECP expects potential disruptions during the initial launch phase.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Urwa Hocane Celebrates One Month with Daughter in Dallas
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>