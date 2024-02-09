SECP Unveils New Online Filing System eZfile

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has announced the upcoming transition from its current online filing system, ‘eServices’, to a more sophisticated and user-friendly online portal called ‘eZfile’.

This upgraded portal is designed to facilitate seamless access to services and filings with the SECP. ‘eZfile’ will be accessible to the public from February 15, 2024.

To ensure a smooth transition, SECP has asked users to finalize all pending tasks in the existing ‘eServices’ system before the transition. “Additionally, we urge you to address any discrepancies in submitted returns with the relevant Company Registration Offices. Please note that a ‘blackout period’ will be announced by the SECP from 9th February, 2024 for LLPs and on 12th February, 2024 for companies till launch of ‘eZfile’ during which ‘eServices’ system shall remain unavailable,” it said.

After the launch of ‘eZfile’, the SECP will release updated versions of the statutory forms specified under the ‘Companies Regulations, 2024, exclusively accessible through the new platform.

SECP expects potential disruptions during the initial launch phase.