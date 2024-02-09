Trophy Reveal for PSL 9 to Take Place in Lahore

The trophy reveal for the ninth season of the PSL is set to take place on 13th February in Lahore.

With the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) just a week away, the unveiling ceremony of the trophy for the tournament is set for 13th February. The upcoming reveal of the glittering trophy has created excitement among cricket enthusiasts. For the trophy reveal, organizers are deciding between the golf course and park as potential venues, with a final decision expected to made within the next couple of days.

ALSO READ Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan to Score Double Century in ODIs

The ceremony will bring together captains and franchise owners, extending formal invitations to the key figures of all the teams. Their presence will mark the beginning of the much-anticipated PSL 2024.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Announces Afghanistan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq’s Replacement for PSL 9

Adding to the excitement, PSL 9 is scheduled to commence on 17th February in Lahore. The opening match will feature a face-off between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, promising an electrifying start to the cricketing extravaganza.