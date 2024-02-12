CDA to Build New Housing Society on 10,000 Kanals in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Feb 12, 2024

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to construct a housing scheme in collaboration with a private firm, reported a national daily.

According to details, the ‘Kurri Enclave Housing Scheme’ is set to be developed across 10,000 kanals in Kurri village.

Quoting sources, the national daily reported that although the land is owned by the CDA, the project will be developed as a joint venture.

It is expected to cost billions of rupees and the CDA will partner with a leading real estate developer or form a consortium comprising multiple firms.

The board of civic authority has already granted approval to initiate and develop housing schemes with private sector participation.

Previously, CDA issued invitations for Expression of Interests (EoIs) to select reputable firms for the execution of the project.

The selected real estate firm will be responsible for investing in the development and planning of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that during the last federal cabinet meeting, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar ordered the authority to prioritize vertical development for residential projects in order to maximize the number of housing units in Islamabad.

>