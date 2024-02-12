Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Islamabad United Announces Arrival of Star Players for PSL 9

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 12, 2024 | 4:46 pm

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United, announced the arrival of their overseas players with the tournament due to begin on February 17.

According to IU’s social media post, Kiwi superstar Colin Munro, Englishman Tymal Mills, and Emirati Mohammad Waseem will arrive in the green nation on a moment’s notice, while swashbuckling opener, Alex Hales, will arrive in time for the inaugural match of the 9th edition of PSL.

Opening bashers, Munro and Hales, represented IU in the previous editions of PSL, while Waseem and Mills will be handed debuts in the Isloo colors.

Islamabad United begin their campaign against reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars, in the Gaddafi Stadium on February 17.

United are known for their fiery starts. They bolstered the likes of Shane Watson, Luke Ronchi, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, etc. who used to challenge new heights in every match.

Islamabad United boosted their lower order by signing Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah. Both are utility players who can bowl in the powerplay, and death overs and smash some crucial runs lower down the order.

Lahore Qalandars have a potent bowling attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan. The two-time champions will miss the ace leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, in the upcoming season of PSL.

