NACTA Issues Threat Alert for Karachi

In a threat alert issued for Karachi, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has warned of potential terrorist attacks at major places across the provincial capital.

According to the statement released by the internal security watchdog, there is a possibility of terrorist elements targeting key government buildings or installations in the attack.

In a notification titled “Terrorist Activities in Karachi”, it has been mentioned that four unidentified terrorists have allegedly prepared a suicide bomber most likely for carrying out suicide bombings at various locations in Karachi.

It also mentioned the names of the suspected terrorists – Arsalan, Mushtaq, Abid, and Ghazanfar – who are allegedly preparing for suicide bombings in the city.

As per the threat alert, the Sindh Assembly, CM House Sindh, Press Club Karachi, Sindh High Court, hospitals, and schools should be closely monitored and kept under strict vigilance.

NACTA cautioned that it is important to maintain high levels of vigilance and implement enhanced security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The alert was issued amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the cessation of a ceasefire between the government and the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022.

Via: ARY News