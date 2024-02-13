Yamaha Introduces Markhor-Inspired Sticker for YBR 125G

The motorcycle industry in Pakistan has for years focused on attracting buyers through cosmetic enhancements of existing bikes with new graphics and stickers.

Yamaha Pakistan has followed this trend by introducing a new ‘Markhor Inspired’ sticker for the Yamaha YBR 125G.

“Unleash the adventurer within you with the Yamaha YBR 125G. Its latest graphics are inspired by our national animal, the Markhor,” the company said in a social media post.

It added, “Choose from the Matt and Metallic color variants and discover a more thrilling way to ride with the new YBR 125G.

The introduction of the Markhor-inspired graphics by Yamaha represents a misguided attempt to address the demands of motorcycle enthusiasts. The latest update has once again fallen short of consumers’ expectations.

On the other hand, manufacturers are also introducing attractive offers to boost their sales after a major decline in sales. Recently, Pak Suzuki announced a special offer for customers who choose to pay through PayPro. It includes a 25% down payment and 0% markup on a 24-month installment plan.