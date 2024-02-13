Pakistan’s Imports from India Surge 28% in January 2024

Pakistan’s imports from India have once again increased despite a ban on official trade.

According to sources, the imports from India rose on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2024. In January 2024, imports from India stood at $32.6 million, compared to imports of $25.4 million reported in January 2023. This represents a year-on-year increase of over 28 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s imports from India were significantly higher in February and May last year as well.

Pakistan had also suspended the appointment of a Trade and Investment Officer (TIO) at Pakistan’s Trade Mission in India.

The official trade between the two countries has been suspended since August 2019. The suspension came after as a reaction to India’s decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution that granted occupied Kashmir a special status.