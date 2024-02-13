PPL, Mari JV Successfully Drills, Tests Development Well in Sindh

Hala JV, a joint venture between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL), has successfully drilled and tested Adam-2 well as part of the field development activities in the Adam D&PL area in Sindh.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PPL said that Adam-2 well was a challenging development with associated risks and uncertainties.

The well was drilled down to a depth of 3,421 meters and tested at approximately 6 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 450 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of approximately 740 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size.

After tie-in, the gas will be processed at Hala Gas Processing Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company Limited. The development well will add hydrocarbon reserves, enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between the supply and demand of oil & gas during the current energy crisis in the country and will save significant foreign exchange for the country.

Hala JV is a joint venture between PPL and MPCL, with 65 and 35 percent working interest respectively and PPL as operator.