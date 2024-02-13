Quetta Gladiators Make Huge Decision Regarding Captaincy for PSL 9

Rilee Rossouw has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain of Quetta Gladiators while Saud Shakeel has been named as the vice captain of the team.

While PSL 9 is only a few days away, Quetta Gladiators have seen a change in leadership, with Sarfaraz Ahmed stepping down as captain ahead of the upcoming season. The decision was announced by the team’s owner, Nadeem Omer, who confirmed that Sarfaraz wants to take a break from captaincy. Shane Watson and the team management have decided the new captain and the vice captain for Quetta Gladiators’ upcoming campaign.

Star batter Rilee Rossouw has been appointed as the new captain of Quetta Gladiators, while national talent Saud Shakeel has been named as the vice captain. The new leadership is expected to bring a fresh approach and energy to the team’s campaign in the PSL. Rilee Rossouw’s experience and Saud Shakeel’s energy is set to form a dynamic duo for Quetta Gladiators.

The PSL season nine is set to begin on 17th February 2024, with Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United playing the first game in Lahore.