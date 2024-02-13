Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9's Brand New Trophy Unveiled

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2024

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 trophy has been unveiled and the ceremony was attended by the new PCB Chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the representatives of various PSL franchises.

The ceremony was held at Lahore’s Racecourse Ground. The event was attended by captains of various franchises. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed were in attendance.

It seems like rumors related to Sarfaraz Ahmed losing his captaincy have been put to bed. He seemed to be the sole player representation of the Quetta Gladiators franchise at the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by current Pakistan T20I skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, as well as current Test captain, Shan Masood.

Masood recently moved from Multan Sultans to Karachi Kings, and his national appointment resulted in the Kings naming him as their Season-9 captain.

Babar, Rizwan, Shadab, and Sarfaraz, all are senior players of the national side, who will also be responsible for mentoring young talents.

