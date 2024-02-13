PSL 9’s Brand New Trophy Unveiled

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 trophy has been unveiled and the ceremony was attended by the new PCB Chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the representatives of various PSL franchises.

The ceremony was held at Lahore’s Racecourse Ground. The event was attended by captains of various franchises. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed were in attendance.

It seems like rumors related to Sarfaraz Ahmed losing his captaincy have been put to bed. He seemed to be the sole player representation of the Quetta Gladiators franchise at the ceremony.

Shaheenaaaa in town Shaheen shah afridi reached at racecourse for PSL 9 trophy unveiling ceremony #PSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/g5dzUMxaDi — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) February 13, 2024

The ceremony was attended by current Pakistan T20I skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, as well as current Test captain, Shan Masood.

Masood recently moved from Multan Sultans to Karachi Kings, and his national appointment resulted in the Kings naming him as their Season-9 captain.

Babar, Rizwan, Shadab, and Sarfaraz, all are senior players of the national side, who will also be responsible for mentoring young talents.