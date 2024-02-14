PSL 9: Islamabad United’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

With the PSL 9 just a few days ago, the two-time champions Islamabad United will be looking forward to grasping another title. Led by star all-rounder Shadab Khan, Islamabad United features a stunning bowling lineup and an equally exciting batting squad.

Here’s a detailed look at Islamabad United for the PSL 9:

PSL 9 Squad

Islamabad United is led by their star all-rounder Shadab Khan who will be joined by Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, and Ubaid Shah, as the fans look forward to Pakistan’s national stars shining together in the red jersey. Karachi Kings’ Imad Wasim has also joined Islamabad United for the season while Azam Khan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Faheem Ashraf continue to be part of the United squad.

Shadab Khan (c) Naseem Shah Imad Wasim Azam Khan Faheem Ashraf Alex Hales Colin Munro Rumman Raees Tymal Mills Matthew Forde Salman Agha Qasim Akram Shahab Khan Hunain Shah Ubaid Shah Shamyl Hussain Tom Curran Jordan Cox Haider Ali Obed McCoy

Previous PSL Finishes

Islamabad United is one of the most successful teams in the history of the PSL winning two trophies in the last 8 years. However, recent times have seen Islamabad United miss out closely on their chances to play the finals and retrieve the title. With new faces coming in and the usual names shining bright, Islamabad United will be eager to break the curse this season.

PSL Edition Year Position finished 1 2016 Champions 2 2017 4th 3 2018 Champions 4 2019 3rd 5 2020 6th (Last) 6 2021 3rd 7 2022 3rd 8 2023 3rd

Strengths

Fast Bowling

Islamabad United, who were previously hurt by their lack of fast bowling options, losing matches in the death overs, have now recruited a diverse array of pacers for the upcoming PSL. Led by Naseem Shah, Islamabad United’s pace attack includes the experience of Tymal Mills and Rumman Raees as well as the youth of Ubaid Shah and Hunain Shah. The options further extend to Faheem Ashraf, Matthew Forde, and Obed McCoy, giving Islamabad United a cushion against injuries and unavailability of players. With Islamabad United having a mix of local and foreign pacers, they seemed to have covered their liability to give away easy runs in the death overs.

Player Matches Wickets Average Naseem Shah 88 87 28 Tymal Mills 162 213 22.2 Faheem Ashraf 175 170 27.32 Obed McCoy 97 124 22.78 Rumman Raees 116 126 24.75 Matthew Forde 24 28 17.28

Star-studded Batting Lineup

Islamabad United have always been known for their aggressive batting style. The Men in Red have engraved their names among the highest and fastest run scorers of the PSL. With Alex Hales and Colin Munro forming the top order, followed by Shadab Khan, Azam Khan and Jordan Cox, Islamabad United’s batting outfit once again looks like a bowler’s nightmare.

Islamabad United has also included local talents like Salman Agha, Haider Ali, and Qasim Akram providing a versatile edge to their batting strategies for the PSL 9.

Player Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Jordan Cox 100 2070 29.57 137.35 Shadab Khan 265 2627 18.63 135.69 Haider Ali 126 2402 22.03 133.81 Faheem Ashraf 175 1516 17.22 141.41 Azam Khan 148 2957 25.05 146.02 Alex Hales 438 12149 30.07 146.74 Qasim Akram 54 755 20.40 126.04 Colin Munro 418 10635 30.38 141.32 Salman Agha 63 777 17.65 111.95

Weaknesses

Spin Department

Islamabad United’s spin bowling department might struggle in the upcoming season as their premium spinner Shadab Khan is currently going through a rough patch of form. The skipper has recently suffered an injury and he is still striving to get in the rhythm with the ball. Moreover, Imad Wasim who has joined Islamabad United after his long journey with Karachi Kings, will be new to the outfit and it remains to be seen how he will patch up with the team.

Hence, Islamabad United seems to be lacking options in the spin bowling department and may not have proper backup for the out-of-form or injured players, leaving a gap in the middle overs.

Player Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy Rate Shadab Khan 265 292 23.79 7.45 Salman Agha 63 35 21.60 6.76 Imad Wasim 335 305 24.70 6.59 Qasim Akram 54 24 23.66 7.42

X-Factor

The 17-year-old pacer Ubaid Shah has the batters swirling with his swinging deliveries in the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Like his brother Naseem Shah, Ubaid Shah has pace and precision packed together as he is ready to set the stage on fire in the upcoming PSL 9.

Having claimed 18 wickets in the U-19 World Cup, Ubaid is the only Pakistani player who secured a coveted spot in the U-19 Team of the World Cup 2024.

While Naseem Shah will be the premium pacer for Islamabad United in the upcoming season, Ubaid Shah’s form might also provide them with another sword equally sharp.