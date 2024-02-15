Islamabad United Shares Naseem Shah’s Hilarious Singing Video on His Birthday

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Islamabad United’s strike bowler Naseem Shah drew parallels between his signing and “Chahat Fateh Ali Khan” in a video on his birthday. The franchise gave fans a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes in a podcast with a backward point.

The cricketer has turned 21 and had a comical episode while shooting the podcast when he was testing the microphone. The pacer began to sing but when he removed the headphones, he was pleasantly surprised at how his voice changed making the clip absolutely hilarious.

The former Quetta Gladiators bowler chuckled at his own voice and said, “This is so different, My voice changed from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan”

The two-time PSL Champions released the BTS of the podcast across all social media platforms and also wished Naseem Shah on his birthday.

🎂🥳| Happy Birthday to @iNaseemShah! A true #Sheru on and off the field, your spirit and dedication inspire us all. Here's to another year of fast bowling, big wins, and team victories!#UnitedWeWin #HBLPSL9 #RedHotSquad🦁 pic.twitter.com/TL3ywnJilt — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 15, 2024

Naseem Shah made his name for Quetta Gladiators during his debut season in 2020 and has represented the men in purple for the last three years but this season he will represent Islamabad United who will be looking to win their third title in PSL history.

Four cities will share the matches of the PSL as the venues include Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and the opening ceremony will be held in Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium and the first 14 matches of the PSL 9 will take place in Multan and Lahore.

The second spell of the season will be held in Karachi and Rawalpindi while the qualifier, eliminator, and final will be held in Karachi.

