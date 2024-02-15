Lenovo Will Introduce a Fully See Through Laptop at MWC 2024

After LG’s see-through TV earlier this year at CES 2024, Lenovo now plans to unveil the world’s first transparent laptop at the upcoming MWC 2024 event. This was confirmed through the official teasers as well as leaked renders.

Now the notable industry tipster Evan Blass has shared images that show what the see-through Lenovo laptop will look like.

Constructed with transparent OLED technology—a sophisticated display tech spearheaded by LG and Samsung—the laptop’s cover and deck boast see-through elements. While the primary internals are obscured beneath an opaque base, a slim bezel encircles the device, presumably to house ports and antennas. Completing the futuristic design, a touch-sensitive keyboard is seamlessly integrated into the transparent panel.

While the design of this device is certainly intriguing, it goes without saying that it will most likely remain a concept device, more so to show off new technology rather than any real-life practicality. Even if it becomes available for commercial use, Lenovo will most likely only produce a limited amount of units for the products.

Other than its transparent laptop, Lenovo also plans to unveil its ThinkBook 14 G14 laptop, which is going to be a proper 2-in-1 with a 360-degree hinge. Additionally, there is going to be a ThinkPad T14 Gen 5 with Intel and AMD chips, a T14S with a notch, a bigger T16 Gen 3 laptop, and a second-gen ThinkPad X12 Detachable.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is set to kick off in Barcelona on February 26, which is where all of these devices will be showcased in full with a subsequent release.