Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s Laptop Gets an AMD Model For Less Than $850

Lenovo has graced CES 2024 with a new array of laptops, each bearing the promise of innovation and performance. Among these laptops, the Yoga Pro series, driven by Intel’s Core Ultra CPUs, was highlighted at the event.

However, the Chinese laptop maker also introduced an AMD Ryzen-powered Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s 2024 laptop, now available in the Chinese market.

At its core, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s 2024 is a powerhouse, thanks to the formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. This silicon boasts 8 cores and 16 threads, with a peak clock speed that soars to 5.1GHz.

ALSO READ Asus Unveils New Dual Screen Laptop At CES 2024 with Flagship Intel CPU

The laptop boasts a 14.5-inch display, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a 3K panel christened as “PureSight Pro.” This display goes with hardware-level calibration for P3 and sRGB color gamuts, coupled with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

With options of either 16 GB or 32GB LPDDRX5 RAM, paired with a capacious 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, this device is built to handle multitasking with ease. There is also support for Dolby Vision for the screen and Dolby Atmos for the speakers.

ALSO READ Intel Launches New 14th Gen Processors at CES 2024 for Laptops and Desktops

And when it comes to staying powered up, Lenovo claims a total battery life of about 12 hours on average. Plus, with support for 100W PD fast charging, you can get back in action in no time.

This laptop keeps it cool with a performance-oriented cooling system, ensuring that your tasks run smoothly without a hitch, making it suitable for gaming as well. It comes equipped with a 1080p IR webcam, catering to your video conferencing and remote work needs.

Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, and USB 4 ports at your disposal, ensuring that you stay connected with ease. And despite its powerhouse performance, this laptop manages to maintain a svelte physique, weighing between 1.2KG to 1.5KG and measuring a sleek 15mm to 17mm in thickness.

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 14s 2024 with 16 GB RAM in China is $801.