Meta Quest 3 is Better Than Apple Vision Pro Despite Being $3000 Cheaper: Mark Zuckerberg

After testing the Apple Vision Pro, Mark Zuckerberg expressed his dissatisfaction with the device, favoring Meta’s Quest 3 headset instead. While this preference might seem predictable, given Zuckerberg’s position as Meta’s CEO, it reinforces his endorsement of the company’s product.

A recent Instagram post shares Zuckerberg’s thoughts on the Apple Vision Pro.

According to Zuckerberg, not only is the Quest 3 significantly more affordable, being seven times less expensive than the Vision Pro, but it also surpasses its competitor in terms of overall quality. He asserts that, for the majority of mixed reality applications, the Quest 3 emerges as the preferred choice, offering a superior user experience.

Demonstrating the capabilities of the Quest 3’s Mixed Reality Passthrough, Zuckerberg highlights that the entire video is shot using this feature. He emphasizes the enhanced comfort of the Quest, attributing it to the absence of wires hindering movement, along with a wider field of view and brighter screen.

Moreover, Zuckerberg notes that the Quest delivers a sharper visual experience compared to the Vision Pro, which reportedly suffers from motion blur. While both products support hand tracking, Zuckerberg suggests that the Quest’s implementation may have a slight edge. However, he acknowledges the appeal of Apple’s eye-tracking technology and reveals Meta’s plans to incorporate similar sensors from the Quest Pro into future iterations of the device.

As a concluding note, Zuckerberg takes a playful jab at Apple fanatics, while underscoring Meta’s commitment to an open approach in the XR space. Drawing a parallel to the historical dynamics between Microsoft/Windows and Apple, he positions Meta as the “open model” akin to Microsoft, while characterizing Apple as perpetuating “the closed model”.