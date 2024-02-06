Apple Vision Pro Price in Pakistan Likely to be Over Rs. 1.2 Million

The Apple Vision Pro has undoubtedly shaken up the VR headset market with exceeding capabilities, even though Apple doesn’t like to call it a simple VR headset. The recently launched ‘Spatial Computer’ from Apple costs a mind-boggling $3499 in the US, leaving many wondering what the Apple Vision Pro’s price in Pakistan is going to be.

The price in Pakistan is not going to be as straightforward as converting the USD price into PKR. We also have to account for taxes, duties, and the retailer margins on top of the base market value. That being said, here is the expected Apple Vision Pro price in Pakistan.

Apple Vision Pro Price in Pakistan

The Apple Vision Pro costs $3499 in the US, which converts to Rs. 970,053 at the time of writing. Adding hundreds of thousands of rupees worth of import taxes on top of that, we will probably get a figure around the Rs. 1,100,000 ballpark or more. But then there is also the retailer margin to account for, the amount sellers charge extra to earn profit.

ALSO READ Apple Reports Soaring Profits Thanks to All Time High Services Revenue

Adding the expected margins on top of that, we can expect the Apple Vision Pro’s price in Pakistan to be around Rs. 1,200,000, which is still a modest guess given Pakistan’s current situation.

Keep in mind that $3499 is still the base price of the Apple Vision Pro with 256 GB storage. The maxed-out 1 TB variant costs $3899, which converts to Rs. 1,080,948 at the moment, meaning it may be priced at more than Rs. 1,300,000 at retailers.

ALSO READ Apple to Fire Hundreds of Workers in Siri and AI Teams

So it only begs the question, would you rather buy multiple Suzuki Mehrans or an Apple Vision Pro?

Apple Vision Pro Specs

The Apple Vision Pro features a micro OLED display with up to 100Hz refresh rate and 23 million pixels. It is powered by an M2 and R1 chip and features multiple 3D camera systems. There is also a whole array of sensors to track movement, gestures, facial expressions, and more. It has 2 hours of battery life and multiple speakers on each side.

More detailed specifications can be found here.