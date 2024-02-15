New Chairman PCB Reverses Zaka Ashraf’s Decision on PSL’s Commercial Budget

PCB Chairperson, Mohsin Naqvi, along with PCB’s Board of Governors restored Pakistan Super League’s commercial expenses that were cut down by the ex-Management Committee, under different leadership.

The BoG meeting was attended by members in-person and video-link where the commercial budget was restored from Rs. 459,500,000 to Rs. 544,5000,000, a national daily has reported.

Rs. 85 million cut was imposed by ex-Chairperson PCB MC, Zaka Ashraf, but that amount has been restored.

Security budget stood around Rs. 286 million but it has been readjusted to Rs. 230 million. Human resource expenditures have been raised from Rs. 25 million to Rs. 38 million (approximately).

Funds for media remain unchanged, Rs. 6.5 million, for the upcoming season. Logistical expenses are set at Rs. 380 million, restoring the cut of Rs. 130 million introduced by the MC led by Ashraf.

According to the national daily, PCB’s share from the PSL income has been increased from Rs. 675 million to approx. Rs. 725 million.

PCB expects to generate a net profit of approximately Rs 1,945 million from the upcoming season.

A committee was constituted to look into the ban imposed on a former PCB official, which seems to be Shakil Sheikh.

