SBP Reserves up Marginally to $8.05 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased marginally on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On February 9, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.057 billion, up $12 million compared to $8.045 billion on February 2.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.149 billion, up $51 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.093 billion, registering an increase of $39 million during the week.