SBP Reserves up Marginally to $8.05 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 15, 2024 | 10:01 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased marginally on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On February 9, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.057 billion, up $12 million compared to $8.045 billion on February 2.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.149 billion, up $51 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.093 billion, registering an increase of $39 million during the week.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nazish Jahangir Sizzles in Black, Setting Valentine’s Day Hearts Aflame
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>