FBR Confiscates Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes Worth Rs. 140 Million

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has confiscated non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs. 140 million in a two-day campaign.

In a statement, FBR said that more than 679,000 Packerites (15,580,000 sticks) of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes of various Local & Foreign Brands (Business Royal, H&P, Platinum, Milano, and Olympic) have been confiscated during a two-day campaign by Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) teams of Peshawar, Multan, and Sialkot launched on 14-15th February.

The approximate value of seized goods is more than Rs. 140 million, it added.

The statement further said that criminal proceedings have been initiated against the manufacturers and transporters on the direction of Member (IR-Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir.