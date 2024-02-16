Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PFF Chairperson Lays the Groundwork for Elections

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 16, 2024 | 6:15 pm

Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee Chairperson, Haroon Malik, gave a press conference where he provided details about the ongoing PFF Elections.

According to Malik, the final voters’ list exceeds 11,000 individuals who belong to over 5,000 football clubs across the provinces.

“77 districts will complete their election process this month (February),” proclaimed Malik, while the overall district elections procedure will finish by mid-March 2024.

The process will then head towards the ‘provincial’ level, which will occur after Eid-ul-Fitr. Malik couldn’t provide an exact date for the Chairmanship elections, although he claimed that the entire procedure would take 6-7 months.

NC Chairperson ensured that FIFA and AFC are being updated regularly, and they are satisfied with the progress. Malik assured everyone about the transparency of the elections, as an external audit will be held regarding the whole procedure.

Malik informed about some districts that faced difficulty in the scrutiny process due to the security situation. A separate process will be held for these districts in due time.

The process will be hybrid, with both print and digital forms being used. Malik didn’t deny the use of ‘WhatsApp’ for the election process.

Faiz Ahmed

