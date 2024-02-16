Weekly Inflation Clocks in at Just Over 34%

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation for the week ended on 1st February 2024 increased by 34.25 percent on year-on-year (YoY), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the current week decreased by 0.78 percent on a week-on-week basis due to decline in the prices of eggs (28.82 percent), chicken (4.23 percent), onions (3.48 percent), LPG (2.85 percent), wheat flour (0.32 percent), and tomatoes (0.29 percent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase mainly due to increase in the prices of gas charges for Q1 (1108.59 percent), tomatoes (134.09 percent), chilies powder (81.74 percent), wheat flour (66.12 percent), sugar (54.59percent), while decrease was observed in the prices of bananas (18.29 percent), mustard oil (15.67 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (15.34 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (10.35 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (9.56 percent), LPG (8.50 percent) and diesel (0.33 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 11 (21.57percent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable.