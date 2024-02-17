Lahore Qalandars Release Official PSL 9 Anthem ‘Qalandar Hum 2.0’

Two-time defending champions and PSL winners Lahore Qalandars released their official anthem “Qalandar Hum 2.0” on Saturday with a soothing and sumptuous melody that resonated with their champion mentality and fearless approach.

The anthem video promises to rekindle the memories of the past and highlight the bright future, making the Qalandar fans rejoice and shed tears of joy at the same time over their past triumphs.

Singer J.Ali has sung the breathtaking anthem once again and Zeeshan Hussain’s lyrics take the anticipation of PSL 9 to another level for the Qalandars fans.

The visuals featured all the players who helped Lahore achieve their glories in the past, like Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Phil Salt, Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique.

The lyrics of the song also highlighted how the Qalandars laid the groundwork to produce young talent and nurtured them from their player development program in the initial years of PSL.

The anthem serves as a powerful message to the opposition that the Qalandars will take the PSL 9 by storm and they are adamant about winning that third title, building the fervor and zeal in the fans who passionately support their beloved team.

Lahore Qalandars will kick start their PSL campaign against Islamabad United at 7 pm tonight.

