Sir Viv Richards Heralds Amir as a Valuable Asset to Quetta Gladiators

One of the greatest batters in history Sir Vivian Richards has commended the commitment of Quetta Gladiators speedster Muhammad Amir and has lauded his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming PSL season.

The 2017 Champions Trophy winner Amir now has vast experience under his belt and will be the spearhead of Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack this season.

Naseem Shah had been the lead bowler for Quetta Gladiators in the last three seasons but this year it seems like the men in purple are going for experience over pace.

While talking to the local media, the West Indian great said, “I have always praised Mohammad Amir and I’m happy to see him play for Quetta Gladiators. Amir will be a classy inclusion for Quetta.”

The Gladiators have failed to finish in the top 4 playoff spots for the last four seasons and have also finished bottom of the table on two occasions, in those four abysmal seasons.

“Quetta has not been able to do well over the past few years which is why the changes could be good for the side. I think we have formed a good team for PSL 9,” he added.

On the Franchise’s leadership change, the Gladiators mentor urged Sarfraz Ahmed to perform with the bat this year and prove his critics wrong, now that the pressure of captaincy will be off him. He wished Rilee Rossouw the best of luck as the leader of the pack.

Quetta Gladiators will kickstart their campaign tomorrow against Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore at 3 pm.

