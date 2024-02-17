Spectators Flood Gaddafi Stadium Before PSL Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League Season-9 will take place shortly at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

A large number of fans have reached the stadium to witness the opening ceremony.

Fans are allowed to enter the stadium after thorough checks at the walk-through gates. Players will be treated as ‘state guests’ during the entirety of the event.

A shuttle bus service has also been arranged for the convenience of the spectators.

Gaddafi Stadium carries a capacity of over 25,000 spectators so it’ll be interesting to see how many come to watch the opening ceremony, as well as the inaugural match of Season 9.

Pop stars such as Ali Zafar, Aima Baig and Noori will entertain the fans as they get ready to watch the PSL spectacle. Experienced artist, Arif Lohar, will bring his excellence to the floor as well.

The gates opened around 3 PM, three hours prior to the opening ceremony, and the spectators started to flood the stadium in due time.

PSL-9 will be hosted by four cities – Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi. Lahore and Multan will host the first half of matches, while the second half will be hosted by Karachi and Rawalpindi.

