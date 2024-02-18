PSL 9 Match 1: Islamabad United Dismantle Lahore Qalandars in Opening Match

Shadab Khan and Agha Salman’s heroic 138-run partnership propel Islamabad United to an 8-wicket win against reigning PSL champions, Lahore Qalandars, in their backyard.

The toss was won by United captain, Shadab Khan, who opted to field first. Coming back from an injury, pacer Naseem Shah started off with a wide before he could get his rhythm back.

At the first instance, the pitch produced low bounce and seemed two-paced at some points.

United opened the bowling with the ‘Shah Brothers’, Naseem and Ubaid Shah. It wasn’t a good outing for Ubaid, as he got to bowl just a single over, where he conceded 15 runs.

Qalandars opener, Sahibzada Farhan, provided a fiery start. He smashed boundaries all around the ground, not keeping in mind whether a fast bowler is bowling or a spinner.

Shadab came to bowl the first non-powerplay, 7th, over where he got the wicket of the unassuming Fakhar Zaman, who came down the crease but couldn’t hit a maximum. He got out for a run-a-ball 13.

Playing first match of the league, United were lazy as they gave away ample runs in the form of misfields. LQ’s total would’ve been in 180s if the fielding lapses didn’t occur.

English pacer, Tymal Mills, got the crucial wicket of Farhan in the 11th over. Farhan, batting on 57, skied a good-length bowl which was well-taken by the wicket-keeper, Azam Khan.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf had a night to forget with the ball. He got hit for three sixes in a single over, which made his figures read 3-0-40-0.

South African batter, Rassie van der Dussen, hit a skillful 71* which propelled LQ to 195-5. Rassie hit four 4’s and three 6’s during his 41-ball stay.

IU’s innings started with English opener, Alex Hales, smashing three boundaries off Zaman Khan’s first over. His partner, Colin Munro, seemed out of sorts as the ball followed his pads quite often.

Munro batted for 11 balls, scoring 5, before he was adjudged leg-before-wicket off Zaman.

Newcomer, Jahandad Khan, bowled exceptionally well against Alex Hales. He introduced slower deliveries within the powerplay, while effected the Englishman’s innings.

Post powerplay, Hales gave his wicket away for 36 runs, as he was caught-and-bowled off Salman Fayyaz.

At 62-2, IU skipper, Shadab Khan, and Agha Salman built a laudable partnership of 138 runs. Shadab was dropped twice, once by LQ captain Shaheen, and once by Sahibzada Farhan.

The two right-hand batters finished the total comfortably in the second-last over. Shadab remained 74* while Salman amassed 64*.

Shadab Khan won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his brilliant all-round display.

