Rizwan Joins Elite PSL Club

Pakistan’s most consistent wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Rizwan joined an elite club in the Pakistan Super League against the Karachi Kings where they comfortably defeated the men in blue with an emphatic all-round performance at the Multan stadium.

Rizwan became the fourth batsman in PSL history to achieve the feat of scoring 2,000 PSL runs after Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, and Babar Azam. He has also achieved the feat in just 61 innings which includes 16 half-centuries and a ton as well which he scored against the Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field first but Reeza Hendricks and Dawid Malan adjusted to the conditions of the pitch and posted a formidable total of 185-2.

The Multan Sultans skipper did get out early on but delivered in his bowling changes as captain in the 2nd innings. His use of Muhammad Ali in the middle overs helped Sultans change the tide as the experienced bowler picked up 3 wickets and conceded only 23 runs in his 4 overs, using the home conditions to perfection. The Kings were bundled out for 130 at the end of the match.

ALSO READ How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will play their next match against Islamabad United at the Multan cricket stadium and this will be their second match of the 5 home matches.

Lahore Qalandars will host the Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium tonight and will look to register 2 points on the table after their one-sided defeat against Islamabad United in the opening game.

Check out the schedule and points table here.