Govt Collecting Rs. 9 Billion as TV Fee Every Year Through Electricity Bills

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed that Rs. 8-9 billion per year are collected through Rs. 35 levied in the electricity bills as TV fees while Rs. 4-6 billion per year is earned through programming.

The Ministry underlined that Rs. 15 is proposed to be added to the electricity bill apart from Rs. 35 while DG PBC informed that the federal government has also been requested to charge every vehicle having a radio Rs. 5 on entry and exit points on motorways.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting convened at Parliament House on Monday, under the chair of Senator Fawzia Arshad.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted the financial challenges, noting the organization’s efforts to address them. The secretary informed that the actual strength of PTV is 4,100 and the organization has more than 3,000 pensioners, adding that pensioners are paid through contributory funds.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi emphasized the promotion of PTV products, specifically music and entertainment, through digital and social media marketing. The lack of social media experts in PTV was acknowledged. Senator Waqar Mehdi suggested the publication of PTV program lists in newspapers for increased viewership.

The committee also discussed PTV Sports’ failure to obtain broadcasting rights for Pakistan Super League season 9. The secretary informed the committee that the Pakistan Cricket Board conducts open bidding, and the bidding rate keeps increasing every year.

The committee was told that PTV Sports bid up to Rs. 5.17 billion, but A Sports won the rights with a higher bid of Rs. 6.3 billion for a two-year duration. The secretary added that PTV Sports requested ARY for carrier/syndication, but their request was denied.

The ministry also attempted to approach the IPC, and PCB Chairman and floated a summary, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the committee appreciated the hard work of the ministry.