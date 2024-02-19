Huawei Pocket 2 Confirmed to Launch This Week

Huawei has revealed that it will be launching the Pocket 2 this Thursday, as announced on its Weibo profile.

The chosen date, the 22nd day of the 2nd month, is not merely coincidental. It aligns symbolically with the device’s version number, emphasizing the significance of the “two” theme. Although not falling on a Tuesday, which would have made for a fun tongue-twister, the unveiling holds its special charm.

The authenticity of the leaked renders for the flip foldable device was essentially confirmed by the official teaser, showcasing distinct circles for the cameras and the external display. Interestingly, the device’s arrival comes earlier than anticipated, diverging from speculations that suggested it would coincide with the release of the P70 flagships.

In terms of specifications, details about the new phone remain sparse. However, it’s reasonable to anticipate the inclusion of a Kirin 9000S chipset, a staple in Huawei’s premium devices, alongside HarmonyOS 4.0 out of the box and a potentially larger battery capacity. Since the Huawei Pocket S featured high-end specifications, we can expect the same from the Pocket 2. The two phones don’t appear to be very different in terms of design either.

With the event drawing near, anticipation builds for further teasers from the company, offering insights into what the Pocket 2 has to offer.

It remains unclear whether the foldable will remain exclusive to China or will venture out of its home market. We will get to hear more details about the flip phone as the launch date draws near, so stay tuned.