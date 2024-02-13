Huawei’s Upcoming Flip Foldable Smartphone Appears in Leaked Pictures

Last year, Huawei introduced two horizontal foldable devices, namely the Mate X3 and Mate X5, however, they did not release any vertical foldable models. The most recent vertical foldable offering was the Huawei Pocket S, which debuted in late 2022. Now, a new model is in development, with early renders recently shared by leakster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo.

The upcoming Huawei Pocket 2 is showcased in three color variations: classic black, Dark Purple (featuring a leather-like texture), and Rococo White (with a marble-inspired finish).

There will be two cutouts on the phone’s rear panel, one for the main camera, and one for the secondary display, just like its predecessors. This secondary OLED display will measure 1.04” with 340 x 340 px resolution on the P50 Pocket as well as the Pocket S.

The main camera cutout will include three lenses, but there are no details regarding the specifications of any of the three lenses. But looking back at the P50 Pocket and the Pocket S, those flip foldable had 40MP main and 13MP ultra wides. The regular Huawei P50 also had a strange 32MP camera that worked in the ultraviolet spectrum.

There’s a possibility that Huawei might unveil the Pocket 2 concurrently with the impending Huawei P70 series. This speculation arises from the precedent set by the P60 series, which made its debut in March last year. However, it’s worth noting that Pocket series releases traditionally occur later in the year.

We will share more details as soon as they become available. Stay tuned.