Caretaker PM Puts PCB Under Direct Control of Cabinet Division in Unconstitutional Move

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has put the PCB under the control of the Cabinet Division instead of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, according to a notification.

ALSO READ Abdul Razzaq Calls Shoaib Malik Selfish After Irresponsible Batting Against Multan Sultans

PCB will directly work under the PM Office instead of the IPC, which means that the board won’t be answerable to the ministry anymore.

According to PCB’s 2014 Constitution, the IPC ministry is the only link between the PM and the PCB. Any direct link between the two is billed as an unconstitutional act.

The secretary of the IPC ministry has been included in the PCB Board of Governors to make sure that the Ministry remains up-to-date on the PCB developments.

It is still unclear as to who would be answerable to the National Assembly/Senate or Standing Committees when it comes to getting information on the working of PCB.

PCB remained accountable to the IPC for a long duration, but finally, the rule has been changed. Will it make working easier, or tougher, only time will tell.

ALSO READ English Premier League Presenter Watches PSL Match in Pakistan

The Prime Minister – also the Patron of the board – will have a direct say in the working of the board, thus it brings more responsibility to them.