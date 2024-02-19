Hafeez Reveals How Hard it Was to Change Batting Position of Babar Azam

Mohammad Hafeez who recently stepped down from his post as the team director and de facto head coach of the Pakistan National team said that it took him 2 months to convince Babar Azam to change his batting position so that Pakistan’s T20I side could find the right combination in the playing XI.

The former Pakistan skipper emphasized that Babar will have to step down from his role as an opener so that the right combination can be made in terms of playing XI. Babar Azam worked under the Pakistan team director for two months.

He believes that the team can only flourish if the Peshawar Zalmi skipper leaves his spot as an opener and sacrifices his role for the betterment of the national team.

While expressing his opinion in a show, Hafeez said that Rizwan and Babar need to realize that the Pakistan team is above themselves.

Pakistan team saw a major reshuffle in the squad after the debacle in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and since then he has batted at No.3 in the National squad.

“We need to develop a team and, for that, I want you to come, at number 3 because you have been playing this role in ODI cricket for the last six years, so it won’t affect you. Technically, you are very solid. Thank you very much to him that he accepted this, and he played for Pakistan at No. 3 which obviously, I think is the best way to move,” Hafeez said while speaking on a TV local show.

Pakistan’s star batter changed his batting position in the New Zealand series and smashed 3 consecutive fifties in a row against the Kiwis.

Currently, Babar is leading Peshawar Zalmi in PSL this season and is only 7 runs away from becoming the fastest player to 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.