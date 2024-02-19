PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Speed and ‘Neymar Jr.’ Go Crazy During Party in Brazil

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 19, 2024 | 6:42 pm

Famous content creator and streamer, iShowSpeed, traveled to South America, Brazil, and danced with Neymar Jr’s doppelganger which has caused an uproar on various social media platforms.

At the first instance, netizens thought Speed, full name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, was dancing with the original Neymar Jr. Later, social media users realized that the real Neymar is in Saudi Arabia, taking part in the Saudi Pro League.

Speed is an American online streamer and YouTuber, who is known for his variety of live streams. He plays the video games FIFA, Fortnite, Roblox, etc.

Watkins is known for his marketing antics, as these stunts help him promote his brand. He has over 23 million subscribers on YouTube, with his antics helping him grow his brand with each passing day.

Speed admires Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or, as he met him earlier. He has been following CR7 as well as his son in different leagues and tournaments.

